NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Art Council is ready for June with multiple art galleries that will be on display.

American Composer Finale: Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to present” At the Gallery: American Composer Finale,” performed by Ken Kennedy at 7 pm on June 25. The final concert of the season will feature music from each of the composers in 2021-2022 at the Gallery series. The event will be held at Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St in New Bern. This concert will highlight American composers including Bessie Smith, Herbie Hancock, Dolly Parton, and many more. ​A High Point native, Ken Kennedy has played venues such as the Smithsonian Institute at the donation of space shuttle Enterprise and many other locations.Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, over the phone at 252.638.2577, or online at www.cravenarts.org.

Develop It Yourself (DIY) Conference: Craven Arts Council & Gallery is holding a Develop It Yourself (DIY) Conference at the Bank of the Arts, New Bern Civic Theatre, and Harrison Center on June 18 from 9 AM to 7 PM. This event is designed to help artists learn about developing their professional careers as an artist, and will include talks covering topics like marketing and accounting, and networking opportunities. This one-day conference will be held downtown at the Harrison Center, New Bern Civic Theatre, and Bank of the Arts. The event will feature talks from previous artist support grant recipients, lectures on professional development, and a round table discussion with local artist Jill Eberle, Sydney Steen of the North Carolina Arts Council and Jonathan Burger Executive Director of the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. To see a full schedule of events and register to attend at www.cravenarts.org.

Christine Provard in Director’s Gallery: On Friday, June 11th from 5 PM – 8 PM, Craven Arts Council will present the work of Christine Provard in the Director’s Gallery. Christine Provard is a local artist known for her watercolor paintings of the North Carolina coast. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the June ArtWalk from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, June 10th located at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St, New Bern. The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM.

Juneteenth Main Gallery: On June 19th from 5 PM – 8 PM, Craven Arts Council will showcase the annual Juneteenth exhibition in the Main Gallery. This exhibition will feature work by local African American artists. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the June ArtWalk from 5 PM– 8 PM on Friday, June 10th. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th every year and commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in the state of Texas after the Civil War. In honor of this event, local African American artists will present works about the holiday, African American History, their experiences as African Americans, and what freedom means to them. Artists included in the Juneteenth exhibition include Toni Graves, Jacinda Aytch, Kevin Cruz, and Diamond Campbell. Works in the exhibition feature a wide variety of mediums and range in style from afro-futurism to portraiture.

To see a full schedule of events and register to attend, visit www.cravenarts.org.