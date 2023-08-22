NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Reading is so fun. A Craven County organization is living proof.

The local nonprofit Craven Literacy Council is working to help build literacy skills to improve and empower adults and their families. Located at 2507-A Neuse Boulevard in New Bern, they offer a program that teaches reading, writing, spelling and math to adults who read at or below a basic skills level. In Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties, approximately 19,000 adults read at or below the third-grade level.

“Our learners. Our students are here because they want to be here. They are. We can’t. This is not something we can give them. We can’t do this for them. They have to put in the work themselves, and they are choosing to make education a priority”, said Executive Director April King.

The Council also provides an English Language Learner Program for immigrants who are coming to the United States and want to prepare for their citizenship test.

The Council also provides information about upcoming events like their Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Ball in February.


