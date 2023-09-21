NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ending world hunger one step and a time. That’s the mission of the CROP Hunger Walk.

It’s happening at 3 p.m. in New Bern next Sunday at Union Point Park. While the program is in its 43rd year, the goals haven’t changed.

“They put on the run to end world hunger and end food scarcity and insecurity globally but a quarter of those funds stays right in the local market wherever the race is held. For New Bern, that’s been RCS for a number of years,” said Religious Community Services Executive Director Zeb Hough.

Registration for this event is necessary and participants can choose between a one-mile or three-mile route. Click here to get more details.