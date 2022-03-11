GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday showed missing counts for Hispanics, Blacks, other minority groups, renters and young children. While numbers show Whites and Asians being overcounted nationally.

According to the Census Bureau, Whites are generally overcounted and minorities undercounted, but this year, according to the bureau’s post-enumeration survey, the discrepancies were more significant in 2020 than in 2010.

Undercounts for Hispanics more than tripled from 2010. From 1.54% to 4.99%. Those who identify as “some other race” jumped from 1.63% to 4.34%. That’s nearly one in every 20 Hispanic people missed.

Undercounts for Blacks and Native Americans were also higher in 2020 than in 2010, but according to the Census Bureau, the numbers are not statistically significant gaps. Indigenous groups disagree saying those miscounts directly affect yearly federal funding they receive and determinations of congressional representation.

Whites were overcounted in 2020 by 1.64%, double what it was in 2010. While Asians, who were not over-or undercounted in 2010, were overcounted in 2020 by 2.62%.

AMEXCAN Executive Director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta and his group take an active role in the process of community engagement and participation, especially in things like the federal census. He worries counties and municipalities with large minority populations will not get the federal resources necessary for education, health, and other services needed for those communities to thrive.

He tells 9OYS he sees three factors in what may have contributed to low count numbers for the Hispanic population. One being, people of minority groups may not be as trusting of public agencies and personnel who may knock on doors for things like the census. He says, they may not trust people who don’t look like themselves. Especially after an administration that created massive controversy surrounding citizenship questioning, something immigrant advocates and census experts warned could intimidate and deter Hispanic participation.

“The pandemic had a lot to do with it. And having an administration that was not very pro-immigrants or pro-Latino. And I think there was a lot of fear behind that.” Juvencio Rocha Peralta, AMEXCAN Executive Director

During a news conference Thursday, Census Bureau Director Robert Santos called the overall population count “robust and consistent” with past counts. Santos, who identifies as Latino, is the agency’s first director from a minority community, being confirmed as director last year.

“This is the worst census undercount I’ve seen in my 30 years working on census issues,” said Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials Educational Fund, at that same news conference. “I can’t even find the right word. I’m just upset about the extent of the undercount that has been confirmed by the post-enumeration survey.”

Rocha-Peralta says moving forward, “The Census Bureau has to change strategies on how to better engage and serve these populations. We don’t know if we are going to get another pandemic, or we are going to get another natural disaster, but I think it needs to allocate better resources, and better capacity and be better engaged with community-based organizations.”

Along with minorities, the census also undercounted renters and young people, which was reflected in the recent data. The net undercount for children ages 0 to 4 in 2020 was 5.4%, the highest rate since tracking began in 1950, according to a report by William O’Hare, President of O’Hare Data and Demographic Services.

Pitt County Planning Director James Rhodes coordinated the Pitt Couty Census Team. He said they have been focusing on the county’s undercount and where were those undercounts come from. He says they have not yet broken the county’s census down demographically.

Rhodes says it makes sense why renters were undercounted nationally, as many college students are renters and decided to move during the pandemic.

“We are working with the (East Carolina University) to make sure that their count on campus was correct as well,” Rhodes said.