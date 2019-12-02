December 2, 2019 Online Originals preview

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Today on Online Originals…It’s Cyber Monday! A representative from the Better Business Bureau serving ENC has tips on how to stay safe from internet scams while online shopping.

For the fourth year, Onslow County Partnership for Children is looking to raise $10,000 for the organization starting on this years Giving Tuesday. All money raised will go towards improving current services.

Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus Toy Drive is in full swing! Greenville’s Salvation Army and Greenville Fire/Rescue team up each year to help give gifts to children in need.

Keep an eye out for these stories today!