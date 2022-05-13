GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Differently Abled Fun Fair is back and organizers are expecting this year to be bigger and better than ever.

The 2022 Differently Abled Fun Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

Founded by the Koinonia Christian Center, the fair has served individuals with severe and profound mental and physical disabilities and their immediate families and caregivers in Eastern North Carolina and the surrounding areas for more than 10 years.

For Pastor Trev Evans, staff pastor at Koinonia Christian Church, the message of the fair hits home with his nephew Trey. “My nephew has autism, and oftentimes we go out with my sister and sometimes people laugh or they stare, and sometimes they don’t mean to do that, but this is an event, this is an opportunity for Trey to come and just be Trey. Nobody is looking, laughing, or staring.”

Pastor Evans says it’s a chance to “really love on this population.” He says, “Everything is catered for them, but I think it’s a joy to the heart of the caregivers and the family members to let them know that somebody loves their special person just like they do.”

The fair will feature both indoor and outdoor activities, including dancing, picture stations with characters, games, live music, crafts, food trucks, inflatables with sprinklers, and much more.

There are even special amenities including a massage room for caregivers, free haircuts, Caribbean hair wraps, and portraits drawn by a cartoon artist. It’s about making sure everyone has an enjoyable time.

“Face painting, live music, there’s rides, there’s food trucks, there’s vendors, funnel cakes, candy apples. But I think the two main things I would say; the massage for the caregivers, and I would also say the volunteers are the highlight of the day because you have a lot of loving volunteers whose sole mission is to love on those who are here, and help the caregivers have a good time.” Pastor Trev Evans, Koinonia Christian Center

To sponsor a VIP (individuals with mental or physical disabilities) you can text the word “DAFF” to 542-44.

Guests are invited to wear swimwear as there will be water activities.

For more on the event, click here.