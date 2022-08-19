GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Coming to the Greenville Convention Center this weekend, it’s the annual Dinosaur Adventure show. This year, it has a unique opportunity for families and their children with special needs.

Beginning Saturday, you can travel back to prehistoric times with over 30 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, gem and fossil mining, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, face painting, bouncy houses and even a chance to ride your favorite dinosaur.

“It’s an informational tool, or educational I should say,” said Dinosaur Adventure Assistant Manager Brandon Williams. “We do have information boards for the children and adults to read from. They are in front of the scenes, they talk about which prehistoric time the dinosaurs were in, what their natural environment was, the food that they ate, their natural predators, and what they fed on.

“So there’s the educational, then there’s a playful side of it too.”

Williams said there’s something for kids of all ages and interests.

“Ssome kids just want to bounce, some kids they like the paleontology part of it, which would be like the mining for gen stones and fossils, which I love,” Williams said.

This year, the show is doing something unique for a local organization, Robbie’s Clubhouse. It is a local non-profit raising money and providing opportunities for special needs adults and children within the community.

“Kids with special needs will have a sensory overload. So by us partnering with them to be able to come in here an hour before the crowds come in, you know, gives the kids an opportunity to enjoy it more,” said Robert O’Neal, founder of Robbie’s Clubhouse.

Families with Robbie’s Clubhouse will get to attend the show at 8 am Sunday morning, prior to the doors opening for the public, to allow children with special needs to experience and enjoy the attractions without interruptions and outside noise.

“They’ll be more able to watch the dinosaurs move around, be able to concentrate more on the guys explaining to them about the dinosaurs, instead of worrying about somebody bumping into them, the noise overload, their brain, and their sensories,” O’Neal said. “So, you know, it should be a great thing.”

Dinosaur Adventure will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center. Saturday times are from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the convention center box office.