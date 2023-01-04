GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized for injuries after his collapse during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field.

In an interview with Barton College’s Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Ginna Lewis, she said his injuries could be explained by a phenomena.

“The sports medicine community seems to think he suffered a phenomenon known as commotio cordis,” said Lewis, who works at the Wilson college. “That’s essentially a disruption of the heart rhythm. It’s caused by blunt force trauma directly to the chest cavity.”

