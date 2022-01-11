Documentary released showing reality of human trafficking in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — NC Stop Human Trafficking, along with its partner the North Carolina Network for Safe Communities at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, has released its much-anticipated documentary “Human Trafficking in North Carolina.”

The documentary was scheduled for release Wednesday at 2 p.m. with a second showing at 7 p.m.

This documentary includes survivors of both labor and sex trafficking, as well as professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement.

“This documentary was a long time in the making,” said founder and CEO of NC Stop Human Trafficking Pam Strickland.

She said what she hopes to accomplish from the documentary is that North Carolina is more aware of human trafficking. This documentary will feature survivor stories, the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking as well as indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. The documentary is appropriate for middle school students and older.

“The documentary was funded by the Governer Crime Commission with the intention to educate people in North Carolina. We want to encourage groups, libraries, and churches to come together to discuss Human Trafficking and how they can stop it,” said Strickland.

“We sat down with survivors, service providers, and experts in the field to learn about the reality of human trafficking in this state. It also addresses how we can come together as a state to combat this violence taking place in North Carolina communities.”