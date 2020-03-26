Online Originals: Duplin County Animal Services altering protocols due to COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duplin County Animal Services is altering its operational protocols in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community.

DCAS says, “Unfortunately, our rescue partners with whom most of our animals are being placed have drastically scaled back or ceased their operations as their volunteers are practicing social distancing and have also stopped traveling in order to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.”

Also, their rescue partners are unable to hold any adoption events at this time due to the limitation on the gathering of large numbers of people.

County Manager, Davis Brinson, has ordered that until further notice DCAS will only be assisting with those calls from the public relating to animal cruelty, animal bites or animals showing signs of aggressive behavior to the public.

Effective Friday the shelter will be closed to the public.

There is no remaining adoptions at this time.

Anyone needing assistance or wishes to report incidents of animal cruelty, animal bites or animal aggression, call 910-296-2159 or 9-1-1.