Online Originals: Duplin County officials give update on winter storm conditions, accidents

Afterschool BELLS, Inc.
Arapahoe Charter School
Arendell Parrott Academy
Bankruptcy Court - Greenville
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville
Barton College
Beaufort Area Transit System
Beaufort County Child Development Center
Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services
Beaufort County Schools
Bertie County District Court
Bertie County Rural Health Association
Bertie County Schools
Bethel Christian Academy
Boyette Orthopedics
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain
Care-O-World Enrichment Center
Carolina Arthritis Center
Carteret Community College
Carteret County Schools
Christ Covenant School
City of New Bern
Coastal Carolina Community College
Craven Community College
Craven County CARTS
Craven County District Courts
Craven County Local Government
Craven County Schools
Dare County Schools
Discovery Land Daycare
Duplin County Schools
East Carolina University
Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center
Eastern Dermatology
Eastern Headache and Spine
EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER
Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists
Eastern Radiologists, Inc.
Edenton-Chowan Schools
Edgecombe Community College
Eilenes Childcare
Family Medicine in Downtown Tarboro
Follow The Son Child Care Center
GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER
Greene County District Court
Greene County Health Care
Greene County Schools
Greene County Transportation
Greene Lamp Greene County
Greene Lamp Lenoir County
Greenhouse Preschool
Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center
Greenville Express Care
Greenville Family Doctors
Greenville Montessori School
Hertford County District Court
Hertford County Public Schools
Hobgood Charter School
Hookerton Family Practice
Hyde County Government
Hyde County Schools
Iconic Marine Group
Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt
John Paul II Catholic High School
Jones County Public Schools
Joy Junction Christian Child Care
Kids Kountry
Kids Paradise Childcare Center
KinderCare Learning Centers
Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc.
Lawrence Academy
Lenoir Community College
Lenoir County District Court
Lenoir County Public Schools
Lenoir County Transit
Liberty Christian Academy
Living Water Christian School
Lou Anna Childcare Center
Martin Community College
Martin County Adult & Aging Services
Martin County Schools
Martin Enterprises
Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
Mt. Calvary Christian Academy
MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER
Nash Community College
Nash County District Court
Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools
Neuse Enterprises, Inc.
New Beginnings Child Care Centers
New Bern-Craven County Public Library
North Carolina Wesleyan College
Northampton County Schools
Oasis Learning Center
Onslow County Courthouse
Onslow Surgical Clinic
Our Childrens Clinic
Pamlico Christian Academy
Pamlico County 3B District Courts
Pamlico County Schools
Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant
Perquimans County Schools
Physicians East PA
Pitt Community College
Pitt County Council on Aging
Pitt County Schools
Pitt Family Physicians, PA
Possessing the Keys of the Kingdom Day Care
Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center
S.M.E.G Family Mental Health
Saint Paul Church
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery
Sheppard Memorial Library
Sleepworthy Bedding in Pinetops
Smithfield-Farmland
Start Right Learning Center
Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2
Tender Love Child Care Center Inc.
Terra Ceia Christian School
The Allergy Center
The Bear Patch Preschool
The Childrens Village Academy
The Epiphany School of Global Studies
The Oakwood School
Town of Ayden
Town of Maysville
Town of Newport
/
147
Closings
Town of Richlands
129
of
/
147
Closings
Town of River Bend
130
of
/
147
Closings
Trinity Christian School
131
of
/
147
Closings
Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts
132
of
/
147
Closings
Tyrrell County Government
133
of
/
147
Closings
U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC
134
of
/
147
Closings
U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC
135
of
/
147
Closings
University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive
136
of
/
147
Closings
Washington County Government
137
of
/
147
Closings
Washington County Schools
138
of
/
147
Closings
Washington Montessori Public Charter School
139
of
/
147
Closings
Wayne Community College
140
of
/
147
Closings
Wayne County District Court
141
of
/
147
Closings
Wayne County Public Schools
142
of
/
147
Closings
Weldon City Schools
143
of
/
147
Closings
Wilson Community College
144
of
/
147
Closings
Wilson County District Court
145
of
/
147
Closings
Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc.
146
of
/
147
Closings
Windsor Dialysis
147
of
/
147