Duplin County postpones second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to lack of vaccines

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Duplin County had tentatively coordinated a second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Friday.

The event has been postponed. Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the State has hindered their ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time.

Health leaders continue to plan future vaccine clinics in Duplin County. Officials said they will release information about each clinic 5-7 days before the event, based on the weekly vaccine allocation from the State.

Health officials say, “We understand that many residents are anxious to receive a vaccine, and we are eager to give vaccines to those who are waiting. We ask for everyone’s cooperation and patience as we work to distribute our allocations of the vaccine as quickly as possible.We have second doses available within the appropriate time frame for those who have received the first dose.”

As of Wednesday, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80-second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be administered based on the currently active groups designated by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

State records show Duplin Co. with more than 51-hundred COVID cases and over 100 deaths since the start of the pandemic.