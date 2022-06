KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An African American Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Duplin County.

The event will be held at 227 Summerlin Crossroad Road in Kenansville. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Zion AME Zion Church.

For more information, contact Desi Campbell at 910-882-3851. Click here to find out more, African America Experience (africanamericanexperience.org)