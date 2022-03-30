GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ECU Club Baseball team has started its season hot, and they are ready to put in the work to keep it that way.

Head Coach Ryan Gosley, a former four-year player, stepped into the head coaching role after a vacancy before this season.

“I wanted to be sure that there was at least somebody to kind of bridge the gap between our former coach and the new coaching that might come down the road,” says Gosley.

Success has followed the club baseball program for several years. The program won the National Club Baseball Association national title in 2011, 2016 and 2017. The Pirates lost in the title game in 2018 and made it to the tournament in 2021. The Pirates are hoping to make it to the World Series this year in Greenwood, S.C., which will be played May 27-June 2.

9OYS spoke with Brandon Magnotta, Brandon Ward, and Spencer Sherman about their experience with the team.

“It’s just another way to continue playing the game that we love,” says Sherman.

The Pirates (6-2) will host James Madison for their next series this weekend. There’s a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and another game Sunday at 1 p.m. You can keep up with the Pirates here.

Click the video above to see more.