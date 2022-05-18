GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s club baseball team will be making its eighth trip to the National Club Baseball Association Division I World Series.

After defeating the No. 1 ranked Virginia Tech to win the Mid-Atlantic Regionals for the seventh time in school history, the Pirates are headed back to the big stage. They will be coming in hot as they are going into the World Series on an 11-game win streak, carrying a 24-6 overall record.

The Pirates left the World Series as champions in 2011 and 2017.

The games will be held from May 27-June 2 at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C. The seven other teams participating are:

California Polytechnic State University

Florida State University

Louisiana State University

University of Michigan

University of Nebraska

Pennsylvania State University

Utah State University

The Pirates’ first game is on May 28 at 10:30 am against Cal Poly. For more information on the tournament, click here.