GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two recent East Carolina University graduates who are aspiring filmmakers are part of a new horror movie that’s available on streaming to watch.

Actor Tyler Gene and director Jake Robinson set out to make a horror movie starring the supernatural being called “The Wendigo.” The movie is about a social media star who disappears while filming a live stream in the woods of North Carolina. When his friends find out that he went missing, they go looking for him and possibly find more than what they bargained for.

The Wendigo streams for free on Tubi and is now available to rent or buy on YouTube.

In the interview, Gene and Robinson discuss how the idea for “The Wendigo” came to be, where they shot the movie and how they shot it to look like found footage similar to films like “The Blair Witch Project.”

