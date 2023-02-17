GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An East Carolina University graduate has been at the right place at the right time for some incredible photos.

Imani McCray has traveled all over the world. An artist of many talents, he has used photography to capture historical moments in time.

(Imani McCray photos)

Greenville Museum of Art is hosting a showing of his work, called “Be the Change: Actions and Reactions,” which runs through February 24. For more information about McCray, click here.

In the above video, McCray talks about covering the historical events he has photographed, their significance and much more.