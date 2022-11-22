GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Who’s a good boy? Clive is, definitely!

ECU Health Medical Center has a new resident canine named Clive who assists with patient care. Clive is a golden retriever and yellow lab mix registered service and therapy dog who comes in twice a week.

Clive assists and performs tasks for people with disabilities, like opening and closing doors, retrieving items, turning lights on and off and other skills that assist owners with everyday tasks.

In the above video, ECU Health client Phyllis Garrett and recreational therapist Kasey Shue speak on what Clive means to the patients, how he assists others and much more.