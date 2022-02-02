ECU men’s club ice hockey team keeping two goals out front as season continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Club men’s ice hockey team has two goals for the rest of the season … win their way into the playoffs and advance to a national championship.

9OYS spoke with head coach Luc Brozovich to get his thoughts on the season so far and what he expects for the last few weeks of their season. We also spoke to players Drew Kiriloff, Graham Emmett and Hudson Sheaffer to hear what they think their team can achieve and improve on for the remainder of the season.

The Pirates will face in-state rival N.C. State on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Morrisville. You can check out the rest of their schedule and learn more about the program here.

Click the video above to see more.