GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re getting down to the end of the East Carolina University men’s golf season, and AJ Beechler is optimistic about where the last few weeks will lead him.

Beechler, a senior, has had a great last season. He finished third at the Wake Forest Invitational while posting a career-best finish of 3-over par 213. He also led the field with twelve total birdies and par-5 scoring (6-under, 4.00).

9OYS spoke with Beechler about his recent performance and his thoughts on the rest of the season. He told us this team has great chemistry with the chance to make it very far.

