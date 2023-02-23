GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new workforce will be well prepared. That is especially true for students graduating from East Carolina University.

ECU’s Career Services Center, located at 701 E. 5th St., assists students with the next step in their careers after graduation. The center hosts job and internship fairs and discusses career planning as well.

The Career Services website allows students to see all that the center has to offer as well.

The Associate Director for Career Development, Crystal Howard, spoke about the Career Services premier app Handshake, which links students and employers. The services were provided to the students at the most recent Job and Internship Fair, which was held ealier in February.

