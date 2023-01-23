FARMVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The GlasStation is located on East Wilson Street in Farmville. Once a service station, it now serves as the classroom for East Carolina University students and community members interested in the art of glass blowing.

Michael Tracy, teaching assistant professor at ECU’s GlasStation, describes glass blowing as a “new language” for beginners.

“I like to think of it in almost more philosophical, poetic terms; craft versus art. Craft is the language that we’re learning and art is the poetry that we create with that language,” said Tracy. “Glass blowing, for most people, is going to be brand new language.”

