LEWISTON WOODVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for Now in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

9OYS speaks with the masterminds behind the Lewiston Woodville Educational Vitality Center in Bertie County. Founder and CEO Vivian Saunders wanted to create a one-stop shop to meet the immediate needs of the community. With support and land donations from Mayor Chris Cordon and her husband, they transformed an old grocery store into the Vitality Center. It was completed in September of 2021.

Community members have access to exercise equipment, wifi, laptops and computers, food distribution, educational programs, an outdoor activity space with a batting cage and basketball court, conference rooms, community rooms and more.

Funders include: The Kate B Reynolds Charitable Trust, The Golden Leaf Foundation, The Anonymous Trust, The North Carolina Rural Center and Perdue Foods.

Public-private partnerships include: The Bertie County Hive House, the Town of Lewiston Woodville, Roanoke Chowan Community College, and the UNC MED Program.

The Lewiston Woodville Educational Center is located at 121 Main Street in Lewiston Woodville.