ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality.

Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter.

They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, baked beans, string beans, potato salad, rolls, cake, soda and water. They also do special meals during the holidays. Last year during Christmas, they were able to feed 1,200 people. Battle said the reaction from the community has been very well received.

”The reaction is worth a million dollars. It’s awesome, it’s really awesome,” said Battle.

