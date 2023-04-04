CLINTON, NC (WNCT) — New all-electric tractors are making their way into the agriculture world.

Best of Clinton is a business that has a few on the lot ready for farmers to purchase. Equipment division manager Bruce Walls said that they are a solid alternative to regular tractors.

“They’re really good for crop farmers, hobby farmers. There’s no emissions. They’re really quiet,” said Walls.

He said that electric tractors could do all of the things that diesel tractors can. While there is almost always a little bit of skepticism surrounding new technology, Walls said seeing is believing.

“Some people, some of the farmers, they’re a little hesitant on it. But any time you have new technology, there’s some objections to overcome,” said Walls.

