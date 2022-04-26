EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beach season is upon us, and here in Eastern North Carolina, people are ready for sandy toes, sunshine and for some, catching that perfect wave.

Beach officials warn that with beach fun also comes safety hazards you need to know to keep your loved ones safe.

Who doesn’t love a fun day at the beach? Emerald Isle beach officials tell 9OYS, that fun can quickly turn into a dangerous situation if beachgoers are not aware and prepared. Beach officials say rip currents, flags, weather conditions and lifeguard status are just a few things you should be checking anytime you head to the beach.

They want people to have fun and make memories, not become one. Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue Coordinator William Matthias said a situation can quickly turn dangerous if you don’t know what to do, like being stuck in a rip current.

“Staying calm, not to panic. Don’t waste energy. Don’t try to swim against the current once we realize what we’re in, then you can start planning your escape, whether it’s wave for help an international wave your arms above your head distress signal. Or if you’re a strong swimmer, you can swim parallel to the beach train and back into the shoreline at a 45-degree angle.” William Matthias, Ocean Rescue Coordinator for Emerald Isle

Danny Shell is a retired police commander and former member of the Emerald Isle Beach Rescue Squad. He created the initiative “Know-B4-U-Go-NC” to continue to educate people about ocean safety. He said, “Conditions can change rapidly.”

He said he still walks the beach every day, and has continued to pull people out of the water in life-threatening situations.

Shell said it’s especially important that parents watch their children in the water and have a flotation device handy in case a situation arises.

Emerald Isle uses a unified flag system that officials say is instrumental in keeping beach-goers safe, with 30 flag posts lining the beaches.

Yellow flags

Yellow flags indicate moderate hazards, and that the public should use caution in the ocean. In Emerald Isle, even the calmest of days on the beach can pose an inherent risk when entering the ocean and the public is always advised to use caution.

Red flags

Red flags indicate dangerous rip current activity is expected and rip currents are likely to be stronger and more frequent. It is recommended that you stay out of the water.

Double red flags

Double red flags indicate the ocean is closed for swimming and you can be fined or arrested for entering the water.

Purple flags

Purple flags indicate an abundance of potentially hazardous marine life in the vicinity, including Portuguese man-o-war, jellyfish, and other creatures. The town will fly these flags as needed in specific locations, however, the use of purple flags is relatively rare.

Officials say a good rule of thumb is to ask surfers, as they are usually well aware of water conditions and safety hazards.

Safety is also a necessity on the beach. Emerald Isle has seen an uptick in people digging holes, which is fine, as long as they are re-filled by the time you leave. The holes create danger for first responders trying to reach victims, and it could trap and seriously injure marine life.

“Be smart about it like you are with anything else that you do in life, do your due diligence. Find out what the water conditions are, it’s easy to do that, and then make the smart decision for the safety of your family or friends,” Shell said.

Learn more about Emerald Isle Beach Safety:

Beach warning flags: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3g6AwJmyUa4

Rip Current safety: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vniZIHcJXJg&t=3s