Online Originals: Emerald Isle St. Patricks Festival canceled due to concerns over Coronavirus

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) In alignment with NC DHHS recommendations of mass gathering events (that may draw high-risk persons), the festival is officially canceled.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Town of Emerald Isle and its partners have reviewed all options related to the 2020 Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s festival.

The list of NC DHHS recommendations can be accessed here.

In a statement, the Town of Emerald Isle says “We apologize to all patrons, sponsors, vendors and the community for the timing of such a critical decision. The potential public safety risks (COVID-19) associated with hosting the function are increasing by the minute.”

For additional information about the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s festival, visit the website or call the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department at 252-354-6350.