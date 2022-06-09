GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Allen had an idea for a book and it turned into 90,000+ words and a spot on a Barnes and Noble table, two books down from “Gone with the Wind.”

Allen, an author with roots in Eastern North Carolina who now lives in Winterville, spent the majority of her career in the publishing area. “The Key in the Willow Tree” is her debut novel, published in April.

Her website holds a description and plenty of good reviews on her novel, which is available on Amazon, Kindle, and at Barnes and Noble.

9OYS got the chance to speak with her about her inspiration for the novel, her thoughts on how far it has come and whether or not she plans on writing a sequel.

