GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone.

With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ that he could spend a month of Sundays visiting each place and enjoying the food.

We came up with 20 places we think he should consider the next time he’s in town. We know there are many more than that, but it’s a good start.

We’ve included ratings from Google for each place along with a review that’s been posted online. Check out the places we picked and the next time you’re in town, go grab a bite.

=====

Marvels Restaurant, Ayden – 4.7/5

“Excellent food and great customer service. I had the Philly cheesesteak with french fries. The french fries were awesome, crisp and hot. The sandwich was big enough to share although I ate the whole thing! Highly recommend this restaurant!”

Marvels Restaurant offers foods such as cheeseburgers, Reubens, Philly cheesesteaks and much more. They offer specials each day as well.

=====

Skylight Inn, Ayden – 4.8/5 rating

“Probably the best bbq I have ever eaten. I know why they consistently make the top bbq joints in NC list.”

Known for its signature NC style of whole hog BBQ, Skylight Inn has become a legacy in Eastern North Carolina Barbecue since its opening in 1947.

=====

aTavola! Market Cafe, Greenville – 4.7/5

“Some of the best food and drink Greenville has to offer. Comfortable atmosphere and excellent service.”

aTavola! Market Cafe in Greenville specializes in their use of their fresh ingredients, seasonal menu selections, and fun creations in the kitchen, while also offering a diverse menu.

=====

Bills Hot Dogs, Washington – 4.8/5

“Almost a step back in time this is a classic eatery almost identical to its process for 30 or more years.”

Opened in 1928, Bills Hot Dogs has been an iconic spot in Eastern North Carolina. Their menu consists of hot dogs, chips and drinks, with their chili being an original recipe.

=====

The Hackney, Washington – 4.9/5

“This is an amazing fine dining experience! Highly recommend, and I love how the entire staff all the way down to the chef greet you with a warm conversation and A smile! open Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday with a Sunday brunch!”

The Hackney offers a modern coastal menu based on fresh ingredients. They also offer a unique list of handcrafted cocktails as well as a highly curated wine list.

=====

Little Rocket, Farmville – 4.8/5

“Little Rocket is a local gem. The food is exactly what you would expect from a fast food place except that it’s all made right there from scratch. I had a rocket burger with onion rings & they were delicious. I hear that their scratch made soups in the winter are not to be missed.”

The Little Rocket is a local landmark, and has been since its opening in 1967. They are known for their hot dogs, cheese biscuits, homemade banana pudding, and chicken salad.

=====

The Beefmastor Inn, Wilson – 4.9/5

“First time coming here. Wow is all I have to say. Have heard great things about this place decided to finally dine here. This small gem is definitely worth the visit.”

If you are a steak lover, you might need to check out The Beefmastor Inn. Here, you select a cut from their slab of ribeye steak and have it grilled to your choosing, served alongside buttered toast and a baked potato.

=====

Old Town Country Kitchen, Bath – 4.4/5

“The food and service are excellent! We have eaten here while on vacation for lunch and dinner and our entire family enjoyed their menu choice. You won’t regret stopping!”

Old Town Country Kitchen offers a variety of options from breakfast to dinner, with a good amount of notoriety going towards their breakfast options.

=====

Shaws BBQ, Williamston – 4.7/5

“If you like barbecue this is your place The staff is outstanding the food is wow. Some of the best BBQ I have ever had.”

Family-owned and oriented, Shaws BBQ offers Eastern North Carolina pork barbecue. You can enjoy southern cooking options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

=====

Coastal Fog, Greenville – 4.6/5

“Great stop in town for coffee and a sandwich. We loved the upstairs seating and decor. Counter Culture coffee is one of our favorites. Friendly staff also.”

Coastal Fog offers simple and delicious breakfast foods such as handmade breads, pastries, and seasonal items, while also serving coffee. There are also lunch offerings such as handmade paninis, and for late evenings they offer glasses of wine to pair with cheese boards.

=====

Barnyard Betsy Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, Creswell – 4.9/5

“The food was great, but the service was next level. These people are genuinely kind – if I’m ever passing through again, I would absolutely go back! My dog & I sat outside to break up the drive home. Highly recommend!”

Barnyard Betsy Cheesesteaks and Hoagies serves authentic cheesesteaks and hoagies made with the freshest meat and special rolls. You can enjoy your order at their lunch counter or their picnic/ fire pit area.

=====

Country Smokehouse, Beulaville – 4.5/5

“No frills, no nonsense breakfast place with great food and fresh coffee. Order at the counter then join a steady stream of locals in the basic dining area. Efficient, busy, and simple.”

For over 60 years the Country Smokehouse has been a favored breakfast and lunch stop in Beulaville.

=====

Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant, New Bern – 4.2/5

“Lovely place to eat along the waterfront. Staff was very kind, the place was very clean & the food was simply delicious & fresh. The first in flight cocktail & the butter shrimp were excellent!”

Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant is a locally-owned waterfront restaurant focusing on modern cuisine from locally-sourced ingredients by an award-winning chef.

=====

Elsa’s Place, Jacksonville – 4.7/5

“Well, what can we say… The best Jamaican food in NC!! Full of flavor and spices, just like true Southerners like. Thank you Elsa’ for a great food experience 😋 #foodie #couplechronicles #mckellerfoodnetwork”

Elsa’s Place offers homestyle Caribbean soul food, and American comfort food.

=====

Farmer’s Kitchen, Maysville – 4.3/5

“One of the best lunches that I have had in a while. Reasonably priced. Chicken Pastry, sweet potato, green beans and biscuit were all off of the chart good. Clean and modern. Wish I lived closer.”

Farmers Kitchen holds a country-style atmosphere with highly-rated breakfast options.

=====

Famous Restaurant, New Bern – 4.3/5

“They are the best fried chicken for 50 miles around! And the Greek salad is fresh and delicious every time with a homemade dressing. One of my Favorite meals. The staff is helpful, attentive and well seasoned. They run a clean & reliable ship.”

Famous Restaurant was opened in 1983 by owner Tony Vogiatzis to share his love for his native Greek cuisine and Italian meals, especially from his mother’s recipes. Their menu offers food for all eaters including pizza, subs, wings, pasta, sandwiches and more.

=====

Aggies Steak and Subs, Bayboro – 4.7/5

“Absolutely fantastic! Couldn’t recommend more. Very much mom and pop, but delicious homemade food. I highly recommend the meatball sub with the owner’s homemade sauce.”

Aggies Steak and Subs offers a menu full of selections ranging from burgers, to sandwiches, to pastas and more.

=====

Sup Dogs, Greenville – 4.5/5

“There’s a reason this location is a well-known hangout for people in the area. I’m not even the kind of person that usually eats hot dogs outside of a backyard cookout, but this place elevates the humble hot dog to something special.”

An award-winning bar founded in 2008, Sup Dogs is a one-of-a-kind restaurant focused on giving you the best drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers, along with their infamous cheesy tots.

=====

Jamesville Chuck Wagon, Jamesville – 4.5/5

“I tried this place months ago and can’t stop eating their burgers. Their fries are perfect. We bought lunch for the crew here and for our next meeting they requested burgers from the Chuckwagon again. And there is BREAKFAST! Better than home.”

Jamesville Chuckwagon holds a Southern vibe with a menu offering breakfast and brunch options, pizza and traditional American food.

=====

Gingerbread Bakery & O’Neals Snack Bar, Belhaven – 4.6/5

“Great small town restaurant with a warm and friendly staff. The regulars are greeted by name and new customers like me are made to feel at home. This is a must stop.”

Gingerbread Bakery & O’Neals Snack Bar serves breakfast and lunch with lots of sweets in between. Breakfast is served all day long here, with a daily lunch plate special of southern home cooking and a soup of the day.