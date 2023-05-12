GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Time to come out, have a good time and support a good cause.

On June 25, local business Unplugged Games will be hosting Greenville Unplugged, an event that will support a local family who recently lost both parents. Admission to the event is $5 for ages 12 and older and free for kids younger.

The event will have hourly raffles with all proceeds being donated to the Small family.

The event is from 10 am to 5 pm and will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, which is located at 303 Greenville Blvd SW.

In the video, Delaina and Dillon Rogers speak about the Greenville Unplugged event, how the idea to help out the Small family came about, and much more.