SCOTLAND NECK, N.C.(WNCT) – Not since Bill Nye has science been so fun.

STEM in the Park, an event focused on teaching children about science, is coming to Scotland Neck Town Hall Pavillion and Grounds. On Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature hands-on science for children of all ages.

STEM in the Park will feature kitchen science, engineering, mathematics, and technology. The keynote speaker will be Meteorologist Robert Johnson from ABC11 in Durham.