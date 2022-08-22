GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Summer may be coming to an end soon but keeping your pets safe is a 365-day-a-year thing.

From making sure you don’t leave your pets in a hot vehicle to ensuring they stay safe in other ways, Dr. Heather Berst explains in the above video how pet owners can keep their furry friends healthy and happy.

Hearst explains, for example, that if you take your pet with you to beaches and lakes, it is very important to bring clean water because the saltwater in the lakes and beaches can be very harmful. She also goes on to explain that, especially during these last few weeks of summer, it can still be very dangerous to leave your pets in your vehicle due to extreme temperatures that can be reached inside.

Berst also offered some helpful tips if you’re flying and how that could be harmful to your pet. If you need more information or have questions on your pet’s overall health, click here.