LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Made in Wonder Salon opened next door to Grounded and Baked bakery. It was a family effort to make that happen.

The owner of Grounded and Baked, Brad Mitchell, is the dad to the owner of Made in Wonder Salon. Kelli Mitchell, who graduated from cosmetology school in January, said she never expected to work in her own salon so quickly after graduating.

She said that he came to her one day and asked what it would cost to open her own boutique. Now her salon is open in the same building as her father’s bakery.

“If I am not in here, I’m in there. So, I’m running the register, doing everything. If I’m ever not in here, I’m right over there,” said Kelli Mitchell.

She said that she had been surprised by the community response and that several people had come in to book appointments during her first week open. There aren’t many hair salons in La Grange, so she said that she is glad to be in a convenient place for older people in the area.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this. I didn’t have a huge clientele. I had a few … I’ve had people coming in almost every day booking appointments,” said Mitchell.

The salon is located at 106 West Railroad Street in La Grange.