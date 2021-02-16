Family dog found on outdoor camera after surviving 3 months outdoors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was January 12, 2021 when the Cooke Family was reunited with their long time dog, Cami.

Cami got lost after getting scared on September 28, 2020 – but the Cooke family along with the power of social media brought Cami home.

The Cooke family along with Jennifer Pelletier and Debbie Cross were able to help the cause.

After Pelletier noticed a pet she’d not seen eat at her doorstep – Cross did.

It prompted her to send a picture of the dog to Cooke’s daughter and she knew it was Cami.

That’s when Cross connected the two, and Cami was brought home.

We just went to the driveway and put some food in the driveway where no one lived and she came up to the car and I cannot tell you how it felt. Denise Cooke

FINDING CAMI FB LIVE:

Cooke says it’s nothing short of a miracle and to have faith they happen.