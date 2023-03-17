GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)– What started as an online business for Ashley Nolan has led to a friendship and a storefront opportunity.

Nolan started her online business, Copper Ashes, in 2018 as a side hustle. She sells crystals, stones and hand-made copper jewelry. Nolan recently moved her online business into an existing storefront, partnering with Hart & Home Decor owner, Danyel Hartley.

“When I was running my business online, it was just a hobby. I started on Etsy … I didn’t have a whole lot of support from people I knew,” said Nolan.

Hartley, who had been Nolan’s hairdresser for nearly seven years, said that it just seemed like the right move to add Nolan’s jewelry and crystal business to her storefront.

“To be a woman in business is pretty empowering … to bring Ashley in has been super exciting to see her come in and just, kind of, get the feel of the community,” said Hartley.

