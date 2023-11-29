GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Finding Hope held its first session in September. The program provides a space for the families and loved ones of those in addiction or recovery to find community.

Kristie Wooten, volunteer coordinator of Greenville’s Finding Hope, said that as soon as she found out about the program, she knew Greenville needed it.

Photo from Finding Hope

”I said ‘We have to bring this to Greenville.’ I am an adult child of an alcoholic who is deceased … I spent my college years going to Al. Anon. And I never felt a part. Not to bash Al. Anon. At all,” said Wooten.

Finding Hope falls under the umbrella of Hope Is Alive, which works to help men recover from addiction. It opened a men’s home in Greenville this past January and has since been working to aid in the recovery of the men that reside there.