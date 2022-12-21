WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Digital reporter Shannon Baker went to Washington to meet with Stuart Lannon, a fire dance expert and instructor at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse studio.

Lannon said that he learned the art of fire dance and performance with his brothers by watching and talking to people that already knew how.

“I didn’t take classes myself. A lot of mine was just learning from other individuals that do it. That was a much slower process,” said Lannon. “It’s actually been interesting teaching a class because I look at what took me years to learn and I can teach several of the students how to do those things in a matter of just a month or so.”

He demonstrated a couple of different techniques and shared his knowledge of fire dance. View the video to learn more.

Lannon teaches classes outdoors at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse every Thursday night at 8 and also shares some of his work on his Facebook page.