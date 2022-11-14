WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College now offers extensive firefighting training to students.

The new programs allow those enrolled to gain a wide range of hands-on experience in fighting fires, performing rescues and even the general day-to-day tasks of firefighters living in a firehouse.

“The academy is set more for a career. We try to get career-minded,” said BCCC Director of Fire and Emergency Management, Ray Harris. “You have to be on time … say yes sir, no sir or call people by their titles.”

Part of the training takes place in a classroom where Harris said students participate in lectures and training before being put to the test in staged fire and rescue situations.

