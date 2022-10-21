KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston.

On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to bring farm fresh food to those who are facing hunger.

The items that will be gleaned are sweet potatoes. Volunteers are welcome to come out and turn over the hills of potatoes and help dig them up for harvest. The event lasts from 9 am to noon. Similar events will also take place in Harnett County, Nash County and Louisburg.

Debbie Bowers, Food Lion’s director of operations in the Calabash/Kinston region, explained in detail about the Kinston Yam Gleaning event, what started the program and much more.

View the video to find out more.