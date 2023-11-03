Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is introducing a new feature that shares the stories of food truck operators and their businesses all over Eastern North Carolina. Be on the lookout for a new food truck feature each Friday.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One Greenville couple dreamed of docking their boat along the Washington waterfront. That’s where they got the logo and name for their new food truck, Just Grillin’.

After 30 years of auto body repair work, Willard Stallings began working to convert a trailer into a food truck. His wife, Paige Stallings, said that they started the truck in hopes that it would create room for retirement in the future.

“We did a lot of research and met with a lot of people and we bought an empty trailer and he built it from the ground up all by himself,” said Paige Stallings. “He worked a lot of long nights.”

According to Paige Stallings, her husband worked at his regular job and then came home to continue working on the food truck. Now they typically set up in the parking lot of the Greenville Lowe’s and Agri Supply. The Stallings are trying to establish an official schedule for business.