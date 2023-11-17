Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is introducing a new feature that shares the stories of food truck operators and their businesses all over Eastern North Carolina. Be on the lookout for a new food truck feature each Friday.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a family affair in the Wood Pile BBQ food truck where Joey Wood puts a new spin on the classic Eastern North Carolina BBQ sandwich.

The air inside the truck fills with the sweet scent of pineapple, browned in the pan as Wood prepares it for his favorite sandwich. He calls it the Pork and Pineapple.

“It’s really good. You know, you don’t think about it a lot but when you put something sweet with that savory and a little bit of vinegar, it really brings out the flavor of the pork,” said Wood.

Wood drew inspiration from family in order to develop the name of the truck.

“It goes back to the 70s, believe it or not. I am one of eight kids and my dad, the honorary mayor of Lizard Lick, his name was Charles Wood. He sort of coined the phrase ‘Wood Pile’,” said Wood.

Wood Pile BBQ doesn’t have a set schedule. It’s best to keep up with them on their Facebook page or their website, woodpilebbqnc.com.