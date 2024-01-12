NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — German food has made its way to Eastern North Carolina.

Tanja’s Hella Fat Food came about when owner, Tanja, was searching on Facebook Marketplace and ran across a food truck. She went to see it the next day and quickly decided to buy it.

She moved to the United States in 2009 with her family and now she gets to share a little bit of herself with all of her customers.

Check out other Food Truck Fridays features

“We were like 10 Germans who opened a company, and we always talked about opening a doner store … and none of us really could do it or whatever … and then when I purchased the food truck I thought ‘Oh my gosh, now I can do some German food’,” said Tanja.