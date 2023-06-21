WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s nice to know there’s a helping hand locally.

Located at 4005 Corey Road in Winterville, Foster Closet of Pitt County is a free resource for clothes, toys, books, baby gear, furniture and more for foster, adoptive, kinship and guardianship families in Pitt County.

The office only opens when an appointment is made so send a Facebook message to set up a time to come shop. Shopping hours are posted on the Facebook page.

The creation of the program was led by the fact that children go into foster care with little to no personal belongings. The foster closet was created six years ago in the garage of Jennifer Peak and then was housed in a storage unit until she partnered with Covenant Church.

Together, they provide free clothes, toys, books and more to support the families that are supporting the children in foster care in our community.

If citizens want to donate or shop, call 253-562-3958 and ask for Christy or come by Covenant Church-House 1.