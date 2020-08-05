Online Originals: Free career, college promise classes for high school still available during COVID-19

KENANSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) James Sprunt Community College would like to remind high school students that free online classes are still available this fall through the innovative Career & College Promise dual enrollment program.

These classes at James Sprunt are available to all students enrolled in classes through Duplin County High Schools as well as to homeschooled students living in Duplin County and students enrolled at Liberty Christian Academy and Harrells Christian Academy.

Last fall, 364 high school students enrolled at James Sprunt through CCP and last spring, the number rose to 404 students.

The college enrolled 81 CCP students during the summer term.

Many Career & College Promise (CCP) classes at James Sprunt will be largely taught online this fall to maintain a safe environment, however, there will also be many flex classes available in which students can choose face-to-face instruction or log into the class for remote delivery.

CCP classes help students push forward towards success, as we have seen time and time again, giving them a head-start at life.

At James Sprunt Community College, those who complete at least 3 CCP classes and have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA, are eligible to apply for the Presidential Scholarship, which provides free tuition up to the completion of an associate degree.

Transfer courses through CCP are weighted the same as Advanced Placement for grade point averages on high school transcripts. Some students earn enough credits for a community college degree or credential by the time they graduate from high school.

There are also several vocational classes, such as welding, electrical systems, and diesel mechanics that students can also register for, which can also lead to a certificate, diploma, or associate degree.

Fall 2020 classes start August 18 and students can register from home up to the first day of classes.

To enroll in CCP classes at James Sprunt for Fall 2020, high school students are asked to please contact Meagan Turner, the college recruiter, at mturner@jamessprunt.edu or 910-275-6124.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, all employees, students, and visitors will be required to wear a face mask while on campus, and they will be required to practice social distancing at all times.

All employees, students, and visitors must pass through a temperature screening prior to entering the buildings on campus.

Once they’ve passed that screening, they will be given a sticker to show that they are able to enter the building and attend classes or work in their office.