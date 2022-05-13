SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in February, 9OYS brought you the story of how a community came together for one Greene County family to give them a place to call home after the death of their father. Now that home is being called the “Clayton and Sally Keel House of Hope”, serving as a place for families in need to stay while they get back on their feet.

Friday night, the community of Snow Hill will host a benefit concert at the Greene County Wellness Center to raise money for all finances relating to the house of hope, so families never have to see a bill while they’re staying there. They’ll also get financial help for other supplies like groceries, clothing, phone bills, and other expenses.

“We have a line item, which is basically money just for the family and when they need things that’s where it comes from. We keep up with every penny that’s just for them, “Family of Four” that’s how we have it listed. We give groceries to them, but there’s some things that you need that we don’t have, and so we get that, we have purchased clothes for them, phone got broke, different things, things that they need.” Dianne Andrews, Executive Director of Greene County Interfaith Volunteers

Dianne Andrews was a main driving force behind renovations to the house of hope, and is now the main point of contact for the family living there. “The family is doing great, they seem to be very happy.” She is currently working with Social Security to get benefits for the three children since their father is no longer living.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get them on their feet so that they can move forward and that we can do what we intended to do which happens to be a house of hope,” Andrews says.

“It’s a lot of fun to do things like this and to give back to the community is really cool”, says Allen O’Neal, vocalist and instrumentalist for the band “Jackson Heights Music”, one of the performing groups for the night. Jeff Easter, one half of the group “Jeff & Sheri Easter”, says, “I’m just glad to be apart of it.”

The concert starts at 7 pm Friday, May 13th, doors open at 6 pm at the Greene County Wellness Center located at 84 N Perry Drive Snow Hill, NC. Featured artists include “Jackson Heights Music” and “Jeff and Sheri Easter”.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. All proceeds will go towards the running of the “Clayton and Sally Keel House of Hope” so families staying there never have to worry about rent, utilities, and other bills.