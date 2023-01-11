GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It may have a unique name but it serves a very good cause.

FROGGS is Friends of Greenville Greenways. FROGGS’ mission is to revitalize downtown Greenville, provide recreational and fitness options within the city and have alternative routes for bicyclists and pedestrians. The program also focuses on water quality protection and preserves open green spaces for critical wildlife habitats.

Jill Twark, chair of FROGGS, has been passionate about keeping Greenville open and safe for citizens who want to explore the area. In the above video, she details the history of FROGGS, what led to its creation, and the hopes for the program’s future.