KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tate C. Jenkins Memorial 10K and 5K Race on Saturday will benefit the Lenoir County SPCA.

The race was started by Tate C. Jenkins’ dad. Last year the event raised $6,000 for the shelter with 127 people running and 20 people volunteering to make it happen.

A 10K run 5K run, 10K ruck, 5K ruck and a one-mile fun run are all taking place on Saturday. Participants in the one-mile fun run have the option to bring their dogs to walk along with them.

Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that the event will include some entertainment as well.

“There’s also gonna be a petting zoo and vendors and music if you’re not a runner because I’m not and I’m still gonna go enjoy myself,” said Jarmin.

Runners, walkers and ruck participants still have time to register, though registration will not be available on the day of the event. This is the second year that the race will take place.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets

Jarmin also encourages anyone that may be interested in adopting a pet to head out to the Lenoir County SPCA. They currently have several puppies and are taking adoption applications.