GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Break out those ice cream tubs and let’s get creative! Every year on June 20th we celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake and National Ice Cream Soda Day, and what better than cold and delicious summer treat?

History of vanilla milkshakes:

The classic vanilla milkshake is made by blending milk, ice cream, and vanilla flavoring. Vanilla is native to Mexico and is the only fruit-bearing member of the orchid family. Milkshakes were originally considered an adult beverage, first appearing in print in 1885, it contained eggs and whiskey similar to a healthy egg nog, that was served as a tonic and drink. Flavors like chocolate and strawberry were first used in the early 1900s, at the time milkshakes were still shaken by hand. The electric blender was created in 1922 by Stephen Poplawski, taking the milkshake into people’s homes. The Dairy Queen chain added milkshakes to their menus in 1949, promoting more restaurants to do the same.

Fun facts about vanilla milkshakes:

According to a taste test study, Chick-fil-A and Burger King are the top two contenders for the best vanilla milkshake.

The straw was invented and patented in 1937 by a man named Joseph Friedman who noticed how difficult it was to drink a milkshake directly from the glass.

In the U.K., milkshakes are called “thickshakes”.

In the popular TV show “Riverdale”, Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe is a classic diner that serves milkshakes, and it’s a real place you can go in Rockland County, New York located at 99 Thistlebrook Lane in Riverdale.

Celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake Day with a delicious vanilla milkshake from your favorite restaurant or ice cream shop or make your own using 2 cups of vanilla ice cream, 1 cup of whole milk, sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Mix in a blender, and you’ve got yourself a milkshake!

History of ice cream soda:

Like many inventions, ice cream soda was made unintentionally. It’s believed that a man named Robert Greene was trying to prepare chilled soda at a fair in Philadelphia but had run out of ice shavings, so he came up with the idea to add ice cream to the soda to keep it cool. Another legend says it was a man named Fred Sanders who invented the treat at his confection shop when he added ice cream to soda because he couldn’t find sweet cream. Many have claimed credit for the invention of ice cream soda because of it’s widespread popularity, including George Guy and Philip Mohr who are also known to set claim the title of inventor.

Soda water was invented in 1810. Robert Green’s accidental invention took place in 1874. In 1903 soda shops began using front-serving soda machines

Fun facts about frozen desserts:

When Baskin Robbins was first created, it offered 31 flavors, one for each day of the month.

The most popular frozen dessert in Germany is the ‘brezel’, a frozen type of pretzel.

The oldest known frozen dessert is sorbet, made around 5,000 years ago by mixing ice with fruit.

Gelato was first invented in the 14th century by an Italian architect.

The first ice cream advertisement appeared on May 12th, 1777.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Soda Day with a trip to a soda shop! Try out new flavors like rootbeer floats or orange soda and vanilla ice cream!