JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Martin County, an elementary school is combining learning and Christmas.

Kindergartners at Jamesville Elementary School had some festive fun by building gingerbread houses. The houses were constructed using a milk carton as a base and traditional supplies.

”This week we have been talking about 2D and 3D shapes. We’ve been doing gingerbread houses for several years” said Amy Daniels, a Kindergarten teacher at Jamesville Elementary. “We’re just talking about 2D and 3D shapes and we thought it would be a great idea to do gingerbread houses.”

The students were happy to build gingerbread houses and were ecstatic that it’s Christmastime. “Christmas Day is my favorite day,” said one excited kindergarten student.

One kindergarten teacher, Mary Taylor Connor, had these heartfelt parting words. “We’re lucky because we get to see Christmas through the eyes of 15 5-year-olds, which is just a one-of-a-kind experience. And it kind of reminds us to be a child again.”

Watch the video to see the gingerbread houses being made and to find out more.