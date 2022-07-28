GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Thursday, Wildflower Florist in Greenville is hosting a “Girls Night Out” event for all local ladies to come out and enjoy some fun and pampering from local businesses.
This is a floating event from 4-7 pm at Wildflower Florist located at 518 Greenville Blvd SE Suite F. Local businesses attending the event include:
- ReFresh-ology Aesthetics & Massage Therapy – Complementary chair massages
- Wildflower Florist – Fully stocked flower bar
- Pour Decisions – Delicious adult beverages (hello sangria)
- Orangetheory Fitness – Chance to win a FULL week of free classes
- Apricot Lane Boutique – Shopping
- Beauty Bar Medispa – Exclusive Botox, Xeomin, and facial treatment specials, giveaways, and more
- Uptown Nutrition – Healthy and refreshing plant-based & flower inspired energy drinks
- Alive Wellness – Shot bar, B12, and more
- Giants Fall Boutique – Shopping and special incentives
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – Free Bundtlets
- Hart & Home Decor – Exclusive discount cards available
- Happy Girls Bra & Breastfeeding – Free gift card up for grabs
Ladies of Greenville are invited to come out for some sweet treats, flowers, shopping, good music and delicious drinks.
No tickets are required.